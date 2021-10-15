MURPHY'S LAW Looking for and debating endings

By Patrick Murphy

Is Tony dead or not?

That’s one of the debates my family had in a group chat last week about the show “The Sopranos.”

The show, which ran from 1999-2007 on HBO, has become a topic of conversation in our family because my son Alek, and his wife, Anna, recently watched it, and my son-in-law, Trent, is watching it now.

Plus, the movie, a prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” recently was released.

Alek and Anna finally finished the series — they were stuck on 4 episodes left then started watching Halloween movies, who does that?

So Alek sent a group text — excluding Trent who hasn’t crossed the finish line yet — disgusted by the ending.

I believe his text said something like he wasted his time watching the series.

Spoiler alert for those who haven’t seen a series that ended 14 years ago, but whether Tony is dead or not depends on your point of view, and maybe says something about you.

I think Tony is alive. The show ends intentionally ambiguous, so viewers can decide on their own the fate of the main character.

The lives of other characters also are left up in the air, adding to Alek’s frustration.

When I originally watched the series, I was also left feeling empty. I wanted closure. Don’t we all?

We are used to endings, happy or sad, stories, movies, songs end. We can agree or disagree with the endings, but we aren’t given a choice, we are left with an ending we either love or hate or has profound meaning to us or confuses, but there is an ending.

The ending to Games of Thrones was bashed universally. I didn’t think it was great, but I didn’t hate it.

There might be more shows, there is a prequel that is coming soon, so endings are never really endings if there is money to be made.

I choose to believe Tony, a horrible person who lies, cheats, steals and kills over and over again as the head of a mob family, is alive.

He is no one I would ever want to meet, but as a character he is larger than life, and someone I enjoyed watching on TV.

There were characters in the show who die, and it was a relief when they did, but Tony was different to me.

Maybe I just hoped that if he survived the last scene in the show there might be more shows at some point. That became impossible with the actor who played Tony, James Gandofini, died of a heart attack in 2013.

So Sopranos fans are left with an ending that either we accept or makes us feel robbed.

In my head Tony and the rest live on in some imaginary world, with Tony dying on his own in some Vito Corleone way as an old man, passing on the family business. That’s my ending.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.