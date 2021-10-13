SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Maybelle Bowen won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on Oct. 6 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second while Leo Smith finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

John Bunnel won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith took second place and Bob Baker finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Carol Klaus took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen finished in second while John Bunnell took third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.