SENIOR SHOWCASE SCA’s October Fest is Saturday

By Hilary Whiteley

On the Horizon:

- The September/October newsletter has been distributed. If you want one and do not receive one in the mail, call the Senior Center at 272-3620 and we will add you to the mailing list and get one out to you.

- Senior Citizens Association will have their annual October Fest THIS Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

- This month Commodities will be distributed on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. You must call on Oct. 25 or 26 to get your name on the list.

- Wear your Halloween Costume to play Let’s Make a Deal on Friday, Oct. 29 at 12:45 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand. 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance – Craig Stevens ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Beginning Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Happy Hour Sing Along, 12:30 p.m.; SkipBo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Music by Al Miller, 11:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1 pm.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Legal Aide (by appointment only), 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Silver Brushes (sign up required), 12:45 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Beginners Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Scrambled eggs with cheese and ham, hash browns, blueberry muffin, fresh apple.

Thursday, Oct. 14: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, ice cream.

Friday, Oct. 15: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, garlic breadstick, fruit.

Monday, Oct. 18: Baked Pork Chop with Corn Flake Breading, Cornbread Stuffing, Green Beans, Fruit

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Meatloaf, baked potato, sour cream, okra, pudding.

Hilary Whiteley is the interim executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.