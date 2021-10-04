SENIOR SHOWCASE Annual October Fest celebration approaching

By Hilary Whiteley

On the Horizon:

- The September/October newsletter has been distributed. If you want one and do not receive one in the mail, call the Senior Center at 272-3620 and we will add you to the mailing list and get one out to you.

- BINGO will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. Cost is $1 per card.

- Senior Citizens Association will have their annual October Fest Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- This month Commodities will be distributed on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. You must call the Oct. 25 or 26 to get your name on the list.

- Wear your Halloween Costume to play Let’s Make a Deal on Friday, Oct. 29 at 12:45pm.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Dance – DJ Larry ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; SkipBo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook. 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Beginners Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, ice cream.

Thursday, Oct. 7: Sloppy Joe on bun, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots, fresh orange.

Friday, Oct. 8: Baked chicken legs, potato salad, cauliflower with cheese, fruit.

Monday, Oct. 11: Pork fritter on bun, seasoned tater tots, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Chicken fajita with grilled peppers and onions, tortilla, salsa, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit.

Hilary Whiteley is the interim executive director at the Senior Center of Finney County.