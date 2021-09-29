SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Sept. 22 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen finished second and Jean Wildeman took third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Jean Wildeman won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel finished in second place while Maybelle Bowen took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Robin McLinn took first in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith took second and Bob Baker finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

August

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was called to order by President, Elly Murrell at 4 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Garden Rapids Waterpark.

Not enough members were present to constitute a quorum, so the meeting was ended.

The next meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Abe Hubert Elementary School.

September

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was called to order by President, Elly Murrell at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Abe Hubert Elementary School.

The 4-H Pledge and Pledge of Allegiance were led by President, Elly Murrell. Roll call was “What time do you get to school”? Fifteen members answered roll call.

There was no unfinished business. For new business, the club had the election of officers. Leader Karen Murrell relayed the message that record books are due Sept. 30.

The next meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club will be at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Finney County Fairgrounds 4-H Building.

Grady Gleason, Reporter