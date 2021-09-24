MURPHY'S LAW Just a speck in the world’s history

By Patrick Murphy

I was listening to the radio the other day and there was a discussion about extinction, which reminded me of how small we are.

The DJs were talking about a book one of them read that talked about how many hundreds and millions of years it took for some vegetation to come back.

Then he talked about humans, and our brief stay on the planet.

That’s what really hit me. While we go about our day-to-day lives, thinking what we do and say is so important, we are really just a tiny speck in the world.

So many people have come and gone in the world and so many more, including us, will come and go.

I always think of the scene in the movie “Gangs if New York” where at the end of the movie you see the tombstones of the two main characters, and fast-action photography shows New York growing up and over those tombstones.

These people are forgotten. New York was literally built over them and countless other graves as the city grew.

That happens all over the world. Unless you or your families track down family history, people are forgotten.

Even if we learn about our ancestors, we don’t really grasp who these people were.

We can read history and learn about historical figures, but their true essence is gone. Ours will be, too.

I think it’s interesting to think we have this period of time to make the most out of it.

We get to make the most of our time here and spread some joy, and hopefully, have others spread their joy with us.

As my years pile up, I realize what a great life I am living.

I am so fortunate to have had the parents I had. They didn’t have much money, but provided a great home for me.

I was lucky to marry and have two great children, who married equally great people, and we love to spend time together.

As anyone who reads this space knows, Disneyland is a special place for us, and we always have a great time there, but we also have a great time going out to eat together, or sitting around the house together.

I have a job I enjoy and look forward to doing as much as ever.

I like to think I’m spending whatever time I have here in the right way, and even though it will end some day, and maybe a century or more later my tombstone will be lost and a city built over it, the time here is what is important.

I look forward to getting up every day, enjoying a morning walk, and starting my day.

I look forward to coming home and having a pair of dogs greet me like I have been gone for days. My wife and I settle into whatever television show we’re watching at the time, and the whole thing starts again the next day.

My days may not always be the most exciting, but not every day can be spent at Disneyland. Some days you just have to be satisfied your dogs missed you.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.