SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Alva Burch won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn finished in second and Dawn Thiel took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Carol Klaus took first in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Wayne Scott took second place while Robin McLinn finished in third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

SHERLOCK STRIVERS 4-H CLUB

The September meeting of the Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club was held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Holcomb Elementary School. The meeting was held a week late because of the Labor Day weekend.

The meeting was called to order by President Adison George. Roll call was answered with “How long does it take you to get to school?” Roll call was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge.

Members voted to have a float in the Holcomb Homecoming Parade on Sept. 18. Members also voted to participate in National 4-H Week by handing out color sheets and crayons at the Holcomb Elementary Schools, the first week of October.

Club members also voted to sell potatoes the first week of October as a club fundraiser.

Sherlock Strivers will also help Beacon Boosters 4-H Club man the water stations for Leave a Legacy on Oct. 2 in Garden City.

Election of officers was held. Officers for the 2021-22 4-H year will be:

President: Adison George

Vice Presidents: Austin Elam, Abby Elam, Kayla George and Halle Jones

Secretary: Morgan Hammond

Treasurer: Maddy Schreibvogel

Reporter:

Historian: Rylan Wallace

Song/Recreation Leaders: Makay Hammond, Karlie Kathman and Paislea Cogan

Parliamentarian: Paige Jones

4-H Council Representative: Kendrick Wallace

Leaders: Delaina Hammond, Jennifer Jones and Jill George

Members were reminded that Record Books are due at the next meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Meeting was adjourned.

Submitted by

Kayla George, Reporter

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was called to order by acting President Tristan Clark at 5:30 p.m. on July 11 at Abe Hubert Elementary School.

The 4-H Pledge and Pledge of Allegiance were led by Clark. Roll call was “Name a Famous American,” taken by Secretary, Lauren Gigot. Eleven members were counted as present.

There was no record of unfinished business. For new business, the club moved to have the next meeting at Garden Rapids Waterpark. The motion passed.

Club Leader, Karen Murrell wished the club Good Luck at the upcoming County Fair. For Project talk, the club members presented posters about the projects they would be entering into the fair.

The next meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club will be held on Aug. 1 at Garden Rapids Waterpark. The time is to be decided.

Grady Gleason, Reporter