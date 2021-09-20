SENIOR SHOWCASE Commodities distributed on Sept. 29

By Hilary Whiteley

On the Horizon:

- The September/October newsletter has been distributed. If you want one and do not receive one in the mail, call the Senior Center at 272-3620 and we will add you to the mailing list and get one out to you.

- This month commodities will be distributed on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

- BINGO will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. Cost is $1 per card.

- Senior Citizens Association will have their annual October Fest Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Sept. 22: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Johnetta Hebrlee presentation from Finney Co Historical Museum, 12:45 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance – Craig Stevens ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; SkipBo. 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25: Garden City Gospel Jamboree (music and singing), 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook. 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Beginners Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Sept. 22: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit.

Thursday, Sept. 23: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, garlic breadstick, breaded fried okra, pudding.

Friday, Sept. 24: Baked pork chop with Corn Flake breading, mashed potatoes, pork gravy, peas, fruit.

Monday, Sept. 27: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Sweet and sour chicken over white rice, peas with pearl onions, ice cream.

Hilary Whiteley is the interim executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.