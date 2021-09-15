SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on Sept. 8 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen took second and Dawn Thiel finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor finished in second place and Dawn Thiel took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Robin McLinn took first in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Donna Morris took second and Dawn Thiel finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.