MURPHY'S LAW Escaping into the Marvel Universe

By Patrick Murphy

Before my son-in-law and daughter-in-law were to join our family, they were required to watch all the Star Wars movies — we can’t let just anyone into our clan.

Trent and Anna completed this task and are now fans, as they should be.

Now it is my turn. I have been told I have to watch all of the Marvel movies, which I am doing.

I’ve been on a Marvel movie marathon for over a week.

Ahead of our trip to Disneyland in December, I’m trying to get caught up on all the Marvel movies in anticipation of visiting Disney’s Avengers Campus.

There are 23 movies, and I’m at 11 and counting.

Trent, is as big a fan of everything Marvel as I am Star Wars, maybe even bigger. My daughter, Claire, said I needed to watch the movies before our trip, so that’s what I’m doing. Of the six of us I am the only one not caught up on the movies, excluding my wife, who has no interest in watching. Boy, is she going to be lost.

So every night I am at home I head to the sunroom, stream Disney+ and watch a movie, sometimes two.

If you like action and comic book-style violence, these are the movies to watch.

The movies and characters really are like Star Wars only they weave in and out of our universe, and instead of lightsabers, there’s Thor’s hammer, and a bunch of people with super-human strength and powers.

The rest is pretty similar. All of the movies tap into your imagination and the age-old battle between good and evil.

Studios are still making Star Wars and Marvel movies, so obvious they are making money, but I think there’s more to it than that.

It seems, especially now, people need an escape. A chance to go to a movie and not think about anything serious.

Maybe these futuristic, science fiction, good vs. evil movies are popular because those worlds make more sense than our own.

It’s fun to get away for a couple hours and not think about our day-to-day lives.

Movies, sports or a walk or run have always offered distractions to work off any and all stresses we are going through, but now they are needed more than ever.

In these fantasy worlds there is an order, good and bad battle, and even though bad wins some battles, we know in the end good will prevail.

The world doesn’t feel like that these days, so it is comforting to know that at least for a couple hours I can go some place that makes sense.

There are people in the world who are fighting for us, and even though they may be wearing spandex or body armor or using The Force, it does feel good to be part of that world.

So pop some popcorn, find your favorite chair and visit the Marvel universe. It’s a good place to be.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.