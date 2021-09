Garden City Telegram

The Garden City and Finney County Ministerial Association will be holding an interfaith and community Day of Prayer and Remembrance from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The event will be held at The Presbyterian Church of Garden City, 1719 E. Texas St.

The day is in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001 - a day of change, lament and healing. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary.