SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on Sept. 1 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith finished second and Bob Baker took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Don French took first in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second place and Robin McLinn finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.