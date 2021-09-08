CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message “At Jesus’ Feet”, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:45 a.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth groups - Junior High, 6:30 p.m.; Senior High, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “Reaching the Broken”, 10:45 a.m. Carry-in dinner in Fellowship Hall, noon. Bring a covered dish to share along with a non-perishable food item to be donated to Emmaus House for our ongoing food drive.

The service will be live-streamed on YouTube at 11 a.m., and can be seen later on Facebook or by accessing the church’s website.

Tuesday: Commission meetings, 6:30 p.m.; General Board meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall led by Pastor Bob, 10 a.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall led by Pastor Von, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant led by Pastor Bob, 9 a.m.

Friday: Newsletter deadline, noon.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: TIG Worship in Finnup Park, 10 a.m.; picnic to follow - please bring a picnic dish to share and drinks. Chairs, blankets and games are welcome. Paper products will be provided.

Monday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Staff meeting, 7:30 a.m.; Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together Girls, Circuit Pastors - GLC, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, 12 p.m.; Real Men Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Choir, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; ABCD, 12 p.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Midweek Meal, 5:45 p.m.; Midweek Classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.; Hand Bell, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Real Men Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Church Council, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Worship , 5:30 p.m.; Private confession and Absolution, 6:30 p.m. (Please wait in pew near the sacristy for Pastor to invite you in).

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.