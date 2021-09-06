SENIOR SHOWCASE Activities abound at Senior Center

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT YOUR SENIOR CENTER?

This will be my last Senior Showcase column. I have resigned as executive director at the Finney County Committee on Aging. It has been a grand experience. This column will continue, it will just have someone else’s name at the end.

On the Horizon:

- Lee Richardson Zoo will have their Mobile Zoo at the Senior Center on Sept. 16 at 12:30 p.m..

- The Rise & Shine breakfast returns on Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m. Call Della to sign up.

- Katy Guthrie from GC Arts will be back with us for a Paint & Canvas class on Sept. 23. Call to sign up at 272-3620. Cost is $10.

- The September/October newsletter has been distributed. If you want one and do not receive one in the mail, call Della at 272-3620 and she will add you to the mailing list and get one out to you.

- This month Commodities will be distributed on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance – Bob Walters ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; SkipBo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Bridge. 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Silver Brushes, 12:45 p.m.; ROOK, 1p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Beginners Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Name That Show, 11:45 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Class, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Polish sausage with sauerkraut, carrots, corn muffin and pudding.

Thursday, Sept. 9: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit.

Friday, Sept. 10: Tater tot casserole, mixed veggies, garlic breadstick and fruit.

Monday, Sept. 13: Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, sausage links, hash browns and blueberry muffin.

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Meatloaf, baked potato, sour cream, broccoli and pudding.

Finney County Committee on Aging: “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying Goodbye so hard.” -Winnie The Pooh

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.