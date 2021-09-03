MURPHY'S LAW Looking forward to a little fake snow

By Patrick Murphy

Here’s what is going on in my world these days.

A quick getaway vacation is happening, and it all came together quickly.

It started as: “Hey, that would fun.”

Then: “Could we actually do that?”

Followed by: “Well, let’s check into it.”

Finally: “Oh my God, we’re going back to Disneyland.”

Yes, my family is planning a quick trip in a few months to our home away from home in Anaheim, Calif.

Last May we were at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and had not planned on going back to Disneyland until September 2023 when our son, Alek, turns 30.

After all, our daughter, Claire, spent her 30th birthday at Disney, so it only seemed right Alek gets to celebrate in the happiest place on earth.

We are still planning on a 2023 trip, but we all decided we could not wait two years.

It will be a quicker trip than we usually take. Instead of spending one week there we will spend three days at the park, just enough to immerse ourselves in a Disney Christmas — complete with fake snow, aka “snoap.”

•••

I never imagined one toe could cause so many problems.

A little more than five weeks ago I had surgery to repair a hammertoe on my right foot.

I was scooting around on a scooter for about one month, which was more of a problem and caused more pain to my shin than the surgery did to my toe.

I graduated to getting around in a walking shoe, which was a welcome relief, and everything seemed to be pointing in the right direction — figuratively and literally.

Then I bumped into a night stand, the same night stand that has been in the same place for years and not once had I bumped into it before.

The toe that had curled to the point it was no longer touching the ground before surgery, was straightened and put back in place by surgery. After bumping it, the toe became elevated again. So, right now I am hoping in time is lowers back into place or I will have to decide whether to live with it the way it is or go through another surgery.

•••

School has started again, and that means sports are under way.

It’s great to be back in gyms filled with fans, and to see stands packed with football fans and more fans lined up against the fence.

The atmosphere is so much different than when just a few family members were allowed to watch games because of the coronavirus.

Fans provide so much energy. I can’t imagine what it was like for the players and coaches without them.

Let’s hope the school year continues with the fans.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.