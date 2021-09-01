SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on Aug. 25 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel took second and Maybelle Bowen finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Maybelle Bowen won first in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn finished in second place while Alva Burch took third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

SHERLOCK STRIVERS 4-H CLUB

The August meeting of the Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Holcomb Elementary School. The meeting was called to order by President Adison George.

Roll call was answered with “Are you ready for school to start?” Roll call was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge.

Members voted to move the September meeting to Sept. 12, because of Labor Day weekend.

State Fairs entries are due to Janet by Aug. 3.

Meeting was adjourned.

Club members had ice cream sundaes to celebrate a successful fair following the meeting.

Submitted by

Kayla George, Reporter