CHURCH EVENTS
Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual.
Garden Valley Church
1701 N. Third St.
Sunday: Bible classes, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message “Jesus Knows Your Pain”, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:45 a.m.
Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Youth groups - Junior High, 6:30 p.m.; Senior High, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.
Church of the Brethren
505 N. Eighth St.
Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Von giving the message from Psalm 42, 10:45 a.m.
Monday: Church office closed for Labor Day.
The service will be live-streamed on YouTube at 11 a.m., and can be seen later on Facebook or by accessing the church’s website.
For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .
Trinity Lutheran Church
1010 N. Fleming St.
Sunday: Bible Study - GLC, 8 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Worship at Trinity, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages/birthday celebration, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Immanuel, Bible Study follows, 11 a.m.; Hand Bell Choir, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Labor Day - Church office closed, no preschool.
Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together Girls, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, 12 p.m.; Choir, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Midweek Meal, 5:45 p.m.; Midweek Classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 .m.
Friday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.
Saturday: Men’s Breakfast at ILC, 8 a.m.; Circuit Forum - TLC, 10 a.m.; Worship - TLC, 5:30 p.m.; Private confession and Absolution, 6:45 p.m. (Please wait in pew near the sacristy for Pastor to invite you in).
For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.
King James Bible Baptist Church
(Fundamentalist)
1402 E. Fulton St.
Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.
For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.