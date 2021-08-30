SENIOR SHOWCASE Silver Brushes returns to Senior Center

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT YOUR SENIOR CENTER?

- We will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day. No meals will be served at the Center or delivered through Meals on Wheels and no busses will run.

- Join us this Friday to make a suncatcher at 10:30 a.m.

- Sign up for Silver Brushes Paint Class on Monday, Sept. 13 at 12:45 p.m.

- Katy Guthrie from Garden City Arts will be back with us for a Paint & Canvas class on Sept. 23. Call to sign up at 272-3620. Cost is $10.00.

- The September/October newsletter will be distributed this week.

- The newsletter and menu are also found at finneycountyseniorcenter.org

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Kick Off National Senior Month, 12:45 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance – Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Beginning Strength Training, 9 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; Throwback Thursday, 11:45 a.m.; SkipBo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Make a Suncatcher, 10:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Association covered dish supper with Kent Carrol entertaining, 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 6: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and ice cream.

Thursday, Sept. 2: Sloppy Joe on bun, tater tots, sliced carrots and fresh orange.

Friday, Sept. 3: Biscuit and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, breakfast ham slice, hash browns and fruit.

Monday, Sept. 6: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Chicken and rice casserole, lima beans, garlic bread and ice cream.

Finney County Committee on Aging: “There are no good-byes, where ever you’ll be, you’ll be in my heart”.” - Mahatma Gandhi

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.