CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday Schools, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message “The Grip!”, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:45 a.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth groups begin - Junior High, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Senior High, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message from Psalm 35, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be live-streamed on YouTube at 11 a.m., and can be seen later on Facebook or by accessing the church’s website.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship Service at the Gazebo with the message “Love Your Neighbor” and Adler and Hearne, a Christian singing duo, 10 a.m.; Picnic and Kid’s Church kick-off following the service.

The worship service is available on a Live Feed on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: PM Women's Group Dinner at Planks, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: AM Men's Group luncheon at Timeout, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Bible Study - GLC, 8 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Worship at Trinity, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Immanuel, Bible Study follows, 11 a.m.

Monday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.

Tuesday: Get-together Girls, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, 12 p.m.; Choir, 6:30 p.m.; Preschool-3, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Midweek Meal, 5:45 p.m.; Midweek Classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Worship - TLC, 5:30 p.m.; Private confession and Absolution, 6:45 p.m. (Please wait in pew near the sacristy for Pastor to invite you in).

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.