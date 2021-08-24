SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Albert Spor won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith took second and Alva Burch finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Alva Burch took fist in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County, Robin McLinn finished in second place and Dawn Thiel took third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.