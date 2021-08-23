SENIOR SHOWCASE Variety of activities available at Senior Center

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT YOUR SENIOR CENTER?

- Doesn’t a banana split sound delicious? Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 12:15 p.m. to indulge.

- Saturday, Aug. 28 brings us new music: singers and musicians. Garden City Gospel Jamboree will be providing us with live Gospel music the last Saturday of each month at 5 p.m.. A few of the featured artists look to be: Howard Solley, Frances McAdams, and Al Miller.

- On Aug. 31, our very own Patti Thummel will be the hostess for JEOPARDY at 11:30 a.m. You won’t want to miss this ½ hour of fun and facts.

- The September/October newsletter will be distributed the week of Aug. 30.

- In September, watch for the return of bus trips: Boot Hill Casino, Little Jerusalem and the Grant County Home Products dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 21. I will have dates/times and sign-up information for you very soon.

- We will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day. No meals will be served at the Center or delivered through Meals on Wheels and no busses will run.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Banana Splits, 12:15 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance along with DJ LARRY ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26: TOPS. 8:30 a.m.; Beginning Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Throwback Thursday, 11:45 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28: Garden City Gospel Jamboree (music and singing), 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Beginning Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Jeopardy, 11:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance – Musician to be announced ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed veggies and cookie.

Thursday, Aug. 26: Fried chicken patty on bun with bacon and Swiss cheese, baked beans, chips and fruit.

Friday, Aug. 27: Beef stew, biscuit, cole slaw and fruit.

Monday, Aug. 30: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and fruit.

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Bacon cheddar cheeseburger on bun, Au Gratin potatoes, peas and fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and ice cream.

Finney County Committee on Aging: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, But people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.