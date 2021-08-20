Garden City Telegram

Cheyenne Kathryn Bunch

Jessica Bunch and Carl Bunch Jr., Garden City, announce the birth of a daughter, Cheyenne Kathryn Bunch, on Aug. 14 at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin. Cheyenne weighed in at six pounds 11 ounces and is 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Charie Triplett, Garden City; Thomas Denton, Buffalo, Mo.; Teresa Bunch, Conway, Mo.; and Carl Bunch Sr., Conway, Mo. Great-grandparents are Darryl Ball, Garden City; and Juanita Denton, Buffalo, Mo.

She joins her brother, Shawn Bunch, 10, at home.