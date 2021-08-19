CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message “The Gate!”, live streamed on Facebook and YouTube, 10:45 a.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “Can You Hear Me Now?”, from Psalm 28, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be live-streamed on YouTube at 11 a.m., and can be seen later on Facebook or by accessing the church’s website.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.