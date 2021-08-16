SENIOR SHOWCASE Commodities distribution set for Aug. 25

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT YOUR SENIOR CENTER?

YOUR HEALTH: If you've already gotten your COVID-19 vaccine — that's great! With 80% of people 65 and older fully vaccinated, older adults are leading the charge in getting their COVID-19 vaccination. Now it's time for your friends and loved ones to get their vaccine, if they haven't already. And with the Delta variant spreading across the country, this is more urgent than ever.

ON THE HORIZON:

- A Tropical Party is happening on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 12:30 p.m.. Come out and join us!

- Doesn’t a banana split sound delicious? Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 12:15 p.m. to indulge.

- Commodity distribution is on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. You must call Della on Aug. 23 or 24 o reserve your boxes of food. A 2021 Commodities card is required.

- On Aug. 31, our very own Patti Thummel will be the hostess for JEOPARDY at 11:30 a.m. You won’t want to miss this ½ hour of fun and facts.

- The September/October newsletter will be distributed the week of Aug. 30.

- In September, watch for the return of bus trips: Boot Hill Casino, Little Jerusalem and the Grant County Home Products dinner. I will have dates/times and sign-up information for you later this month.

FYI:

- Patti has a new Beginning Strength Training class on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. This is a nine-week basic strength training course using light weights and resistance bands. This is a great opportunity to ease your way into a fun exercise class. We still have room for a few more exercisers.

- We continue to organize and expand our library. We have movies, audio books, a daily newspaper and lots of books. We have best sellers, series, westerns, fiction and non-fiction books and romance books. Truly, we have something for everyone.

- We have brought back our giveaway table. We want to pass donated items on to you: clothing, magazines, cards, books, and occasionally personal hygiene items.

- Don’t forget about our Computer lab. We also have 2 nice color printers in the lab for you to use.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance along with The ORTIZ BAND ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Beginning Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Tropical Party, 12:30 p.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Live Music with Al Miller, 11:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Legal Aide (appointment required 272-3620), 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Beginning Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Banana Splits, 12:15 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance along with DJ “Larry” ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, butter beans and Oreo cookie.

Thursday, Aug. 19: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, garlic breadstick, peas and pudding.

Friday, Aug. 20: Pork fritter with bun, seasoned tater tots, carrots and a fresh apple.

Monday, Aug. 23: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and fruit.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Baked ham, cheddar mashed potatoes, broccoli and ice cream.

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed veggies and a cookie.

Finney County Senior Center: “May your day be filled with all kinds of bright sunny things.”

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.