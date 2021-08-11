SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on Aug. 4 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen took second place and Robin McLinn finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Dawn Thiel won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen finished in second and Robin McLinn took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Robin McLinn won first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Sheryl Holderman finished in second and Albert Spor took third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.