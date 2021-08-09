SENIOR SHOWCASE Watermelon feed set for Friday

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

NOW HIRING – at Finney County Transit, we are still looking to add a couple of part-time CDL drivers with passenger endorsement to add to our team.

ON THE HORIZON:

A watermelon feed is happening on Friday, Aug. 13 at 12:15 p.m..

Silver Brushes painting returns on Monday, Aug. 16 at 12:45 p.m.. Please call Della to sign up.

We hope to see everyone on Thursday, Aug. 19, we are hosting a Tropical Party at 12:30 p.m..

FYI:

- Masks are still required to come into the Transit Center and to ride the bus. We do want everyone to stay healthy. Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six-foot social distancing whenever possible.

- Patti has a new Beginning Strength Training class on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. This is a nine week basic strength training course using light weights and resistance bands. This is a great opportunity to ease your way into a fun exercise class.

- We continue to organize and expand our library. We have movies, audio books, daily newspaper and lots of books. We have best sellers, series, westerns, fiction and non-fiction books and romance books. Truly, we have something for everyone.

- We have brought back our giveaway table. We want to pass donated items on to you: clothing, magazines, cards, books, and occasionally personal hygiene items.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Aug. 11: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance to the Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Beginning Strength Training (register with Della 272-3620), 9 a.m.; Throwback Thursday, 1:45 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Watermelon Feed, 12:15 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 16: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Silver Brushes Paint Class, 12:45 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Beginning Strength Training (register with Della 272-3620), 9 a.m.; Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Trivia, 11:45 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance along with The ORTIZ BAND ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER

LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Aug. 11: Grilled Chicken with with Swiss cheese and bacon on a bun, potato chips, cucumber salad and fruit.

Thursday, Aug. 12: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, carrots and cookie.

Friday, Aug. 13: Chicken and rice casserole, peas with pearl onions, corn muffin and fruit.

Monday, Aug. 16: Goulash, lima beans, garlic breadstick, graham crackers and fruit.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, sausage patty, hash brown potatoes and blueberry muffin.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, butter beans and Oreo cookie.

Senior Center of Finney County: “Friends are the Family you Choose”.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.