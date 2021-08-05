CHURCH EVENTS
Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual.
Garden Valley Church
1701 N. Third St.
Sunday: Adult Sunday Schools, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message “Truth or Consequences...”, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m.
Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.
Church of the Brethren
505 N. Eighth St.
Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message from Psalm 14, 10:45 a.m. A carry-in dinner in the Fellowship Hall will follow at noon. Please bring a covered dish to share, along with a non-perishable food item to be donated to Emmaus House for our ongoing food drive.
The service will be live-streamed on YouTube at 11 a.m., and can be seen later on Facebook or by accessing the church’s website.
Tuesday: Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.; General Board meeting, 7:30 p.m.
For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .
The Presbyterian Church
1719 E. Texas St.
Sunday: Worship service, 10:45 a.m.
Tuesday: Grief and loss support group, 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church at 620-275-9141.
King James Bible Baptist Church
(Fundamentalist)
1402 E. Fulton St.
Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.
For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.