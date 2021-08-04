SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Dawn Thiel won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on July 28 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second place and Leo Smith finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Albert Spor won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel finished in second and Leo Smith took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Robin McLinn took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor took second and Alva Burch finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

SHERLOCK STRIVERS 4-H CLUB

The July meeting of the Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club held at 6 p.m. on July 11 at Holcomb Elementary School.

The meeting was called to order by President Adison George. Roll call was answered with “Are you ready for the fair?” There were seven members and four parents present.

Fair announcements were made.

Meeting was adjourned.

Submitted by

Kayla George, Reporter