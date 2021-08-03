SENIOR SHOWCASE Something for everyone at the Senior Center

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

NOW HIRING – at Finney County Transit, we are still looking to add a couple of part-time CDL drivers with passenger endorsement to add to our team.

ON THE HORIZON:

On Friday, Aug. 6, we have the Senior Association dinner and meeting at 6 p.m.

Watermelon Feed on Friday, Aug. 13 at 12:15 p.m.

Silver Brushes painting returns on Monday, Aug. 16 at 12:45 p.m.. Please call Della to sign up.

We hope to see everyone on Thursday, Aug. 19, as we are hosting a Tropical Party at 12:30 p.m..

FYI:

Masks are still required to come into the Transit Center and to ride the bus.

We do want everyone to stay healthy. Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six-foot social distancing whenever possible.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance to the musical stylings of Sound of Country ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Senior Association covered dish supper and meeting (Old Time Country will entertain us.), 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Beginners Strength Training (register with Della 272-3620), 9 a.m.; Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Cardio Drumming, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Intermediate Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance along with The Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Manicotti, okra, garlic bread and pudding.

Thursday, Aug. 5: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, corn and orange sherbet.

Friday, Aug. 6: Tater tot casserole, carrots, pasta salad and Oreo cookie.

Monday, Aug. 9: Sweet ’n sour chicken over white rice, green beans and fruit.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Meatloaf, baked potato, sour cream, beets and pudding.

Wednesday, Aug. 11: Grilled chicken with with Swiss cheese and bacon on a bun, potato chips, cucumber salad and fruit.

Finney County Senior Center: “The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up.” – Mark Twain

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.