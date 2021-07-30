MURPHY'S LAW Scooting around in new ways

By Patrick Murphy

It is amazing to think about all the advances we have made in modern medicine.

They can take your temperature just by pressing a digital thermometer near your forehead.

They can take a little bit of blood and get a battery of results that determines how healthy you are.

Modern medicine has come so far just from when I was a kid, but why on earth can they not come up with something better than the old gowns they make you wear?

I was in the hospital for an outpatient surgery last week, and had to put on a gown that thousands of people have been wearing for decades, accompanied by a robe that was just as dated.

Aside from the wardrobe, my stay was quick and painless — the pain comes later.

I had a hammertoe surgically repaired and some ligament work.

Before the surgery they shot me up with a nerve blocker, which made my leg completely numb from the knee down, so it took a day or two before I actually felt any pain. That was good and bad. It’s great not to feel the pain, but my foot felt like it weighed a ton and weighed me down.

I am on a scooter for about four weeks because I can put any weight on the foot, and now I have a whole new respect for people who have trouble getting around.

Our house is not designed for anyone with any kind of disability, so navigating steps requires hopping on one leg one step at a time, which was a lot easier for me when I was a kid, but then again everything was easier back then.

When we can move freely we take for granted getting up and down anytime we want. Now I have to think about getting my scooter close enough to a chair, so I can hop on one leg to sit down, and then move it out of the way so I can elevate my leg and ice it, but not too far away so I can get back on it.

Getting around the house required my wife moving furniture around so I have room to make turns with the scooter to navigate from room to room.

It has thrown off everything that was my normal routine. There’s no heading to the track in the mornings to walk, no walking the dogs, no getting up and doing anything without deciding if I really need to or want to get up.

I’m lucky because this is temporary. It’s hard to see the finish line because I just started recovery, but if all goes well I will be back on my feet in four weeks.

There’s a lot of days between now and then, a lot of maneuvering around the house and more importantly, learning to get around sidewalks, streets and doing my job. Everything takes more time now and a plan on how I’m going to do it. I just need to make sure there aren’t any setbacks, so I’m not stuck on this scooter any longer than I have to be.

At least I can do this wearing my clothes, and not those outdated gowns.