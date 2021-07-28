SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Ruth Dunlap won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on July 21 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn finished second and Dawn Thiel took third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith took second place and Dawn Thiel finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Alva Burch took first place in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith finished in second while Bob Baker took third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.