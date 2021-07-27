SENIOR SHOWCASE Variety of activities available for seniors

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

NURSE SERVICES – every Friday at 10:30 a.m., we have one or more RNs of APRNs from St. Catherine Hospital here to help you monitor your health. A few of the services they offer are: blood pressure check, blood glucose check, pulse rate, oxygen levels, weight and health counseling. They can also make referrals for you to see a physician/provider.

LIBRARY – we continue to upgrade our library. We are working to better organize the hundreds of movies we have in our collection.

PLAY CARDS – we have card games of all types going on everyday after lunch: double pinochle, ROOK, bridge, pitch, pinochle and SkipBo. They offer everything from just for fun to using all your brain cells. Stop by and watch or join in the fun. If you have an idea for another game of any kind, just give us a call.

MEALS – the August menu is available now. We have some new entrees in August: cheese manicotti, Polish sausage with saurkraut, sweet and sour chicken, grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken and rice casserole, cheeseburger macaroni casserole and pork fritter sandwich.

GUEST SPEAKERS:

Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging - Amanda came on July 21 and we learned about all their services and how they can help seniors in the community. We hope she comes back another day.

Kearny County Bank – John, Paula, Kathy and Walt joined us on July 26 to educate everyone on fraud, avoiding scams and how to be safe on your computers and smart phones. The information was great with handouts to take home. This is a great resource for us.

ON THE HORIZON:

- We have all been having fun with Patti on Throwback Thursdays. The next one is Thursday, July 29 at 11:45 a.m.

- After lunch on Friday, July 30, we will be enjoying ice cream cones. Don’t miss this activity.

- Bingo returns to the Center on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

- The Association will meet on Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.

- Strength Training for beginners starts on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. Call Della at 272-3620 to sign up. The class is twice a week: Tuesday and Thursday.

- Intermediate Strength Training moves back to 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday in August.

- We are having conversations with local singers to make Senior Center available for them to do something similar to what Fiddlers & Pickers used to do. Stay tuned for more information.

- Watch for a date for a Boot Hill Casino, in Dodge City, trip later in August, most likely on a Thursday. As soon as we confirm a date, I will begin signing people up for the trip.

- On Aug. 4, our guest speaker at 11:30 a.m. is Brett Palmgren. He will be updating everyone on the Comprehensive City Planning.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, July 28: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodity Distribution, 10 a.m.; Senior Voice Committee, 11:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance with the Moonshiners ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Throw Back Thursday, 1:45 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, July 30: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; Ice Cream Cones, 12:15 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Trivia, 11:45 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with the Sound of Country ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, July 28: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and fruit.

Thursday, July 29: Sloppy Joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots and fresh orange.

Friday, July 30: Baked chicken legs, baked potato, sour cream, broccoli and fruit.

Monday, Aug. 2: BBQ shredded pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and Grandma’s Cookie.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Chicken fajita with grilled peppers and onions, tortilla, salsa and sour cream, Spanish rice , refried beans and fruit.

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Cheese manicotti, fried okra, garlic bread and pudding.

SENIOR CENTER OF FINNEY COUNTY: “Some PEOPLE come into our lives, leave foot prints on our hearts and we are changed FOREVER”

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.