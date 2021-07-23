MURPHY'S LAW The ups and downs of being an A’s fan

By Patrick Murphy

We complain about the salaries athletes make, but not the people paying them.

As I write this, the owner of my favorite baseball team, the Oakland A’s, is flirting with Las Vegas for a possible relocation.

John Fisher, whose father started The Gap, is worth an estimated $2 billion.

He runs the family’s investment company and owns the A’s, Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes and Scotland’s Celtic F.C.

He also pinches pennies when it comes to the A’s, letting their best players sign with other teams or trading them rather than pay them fair market value.

He and his henchman, Dave Kaval, are negotiating with the City of Oakland for a new riverfront baseball stadium.

Despite the city law that requires financing low-income housing, Fisher’s proposal did not include that as part of the team’s proposal.

The Oakland City Council countered with a plan that includes low-income housing, but also pays almost $4 million to pay for the stadium’s infrastructure.

Kaval, as the team spokesman, sounded offended and he and Fisher flew off to Las Vegas to scout more potential sites for a new stadium there.

People complain when players sign contracts for hundreds of millions of dollars.

I understand seeing a lot of zeroes and asking who is worth that.

First of all, athletes are worth what someone will pay them. If the A’s will not pay their players fair market value, other teams will.

That principle does not apply to the real world in which so many people are underpaid. That is probably what makes people mad about player salaries. However, comparing real-life salaries to what entertainers earn is only going to be frustrating.

Let’s circle back around to who pays these salaries.

Many owners buy teams because it strokes their egos, and, more importantly, they make money.

Fisher makes money from the A’s by keeping payroll at one of the lowest levels in the sport.

A perennial playoff team, once players reach the point where they must be payed top dollar, they are traded or allowed to leave via free agency, anything to avoid paying them what the market yields.

Here’s another thing about Fisher. He rarely ever speaks or shows up in public. He lets Kaval do his talking. I’m all in favor of owners not becoming the story, but when a team is looking for a new stadium, he needs to speak up.

To say Fisher is disliked doesn’t come close to what fans think of him, but being popular doesn’t make him any money, so he will stay out of the spotlight away from the public. It’s easier to count your money without any distractions.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.