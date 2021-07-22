CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Class with guest speakers, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with special guest Ambassadors speaking about their time in the Philippines, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m.

Monday: Vacation Bible School: “Treasured!!”, all kids welcome, ages three through fifth grade, 9 a.m. until noon.

Tuesday: Vacation Bible School: “Treasured!!”, all kids welcome, ages three through fifth grade, 9 a.m. until noon.

Wednesday: Vacation Bible School: “Treasured!!”, all kids welcome, ages three through fifth grade, 9 a.m. until noon.

Thursday: Vacation Bible School: “Treasured!!”, all kids welcome, ages three through fifth grade, 9 a.m. until noon; Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Vacation Bible School: “Treasured!!”, all kids welcome, ages three through fifth grade, 9 a.m. until noon.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message from Psalm 67, 10:45 a.m. The Bread and Cup Communion will be observed during the morning worship service.

The service will be live-streamed on YouTube at 11 a.m., and can be seen later on Facebook or by accessing the church’s website.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: No Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship Service with the message “Jesus, Take the Wheel”, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.; Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.

The worship service is available on a Live Feed on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women's Group Dinner at Applebee’s, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Church office closed; Men's Group luncheon at Timeout, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.