SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Maybelle Bowen won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on July 14 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel took second place while Robin McLinn finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Dawn thill won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith finished in second and Albert Spor took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Albert Spor took first place in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel took second place and Bob Baker finished in third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.