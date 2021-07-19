SENIOR SHOWCASE Commodities distribution on July 28

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

LIBRARY – we continue to upgrade our library. We have added more shelves and now have one bookcase devoted to western books and western movies. We recently received a couple of large donations of western genre materials. We are working to better organize the hundreds of movies we have in our collection.

PLAY CARDS – we have card games of all types going on everyday after lunch: Double Pinochle, Rook, Bridge, Pitch, Pinochle and SkipBo. They offer everything from just for fun to using all your brain cells. Stop by and watch or join in the fun. If you have an idea for another game of any kind, just give us a call.

NURSE SERVICES – every Friday at 10:30 a.m., we have one or more RNs of APRNs from St. Catherine’s Hospital here to help you monitor your health. A few of the services they offer are: blood pressure check, blood glucose check, pulse rate, oxygen levels , weight and health counseling. They can also make referrals for you to see a physician/provider.

MEDICARE COSTS HELP – Extra Help is a program through the Social Security Administration that helps with Medicare D prescription costs. If you qualify for the program, you will not have a Part D coverage gap. If you are an individual and you monthly income is at or below $1,615.00 and your resources are at or below $14,610.00 you may qualify. If you are married, monthly income limits $2,155.00 and resources are limited to $29,160.00. Call SSA at 1-800-772-1213 or go online at www.ssa.gov. or go to the SSA in Dodge City to fill out an application. Help with the application is also available through a medicare counselor at 1-800-860-5260 (SHICK is Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kanas)

ON THE HORIZON:

- We will be distributing commodities on Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. You must have a 2021 Commodities card and please make sure to call Della on Monday or Tuesday of that week to reserve your food. 272-3620

- We have all been having fun with Patti on Throwback Thursdays. The next one is Thursday, July 26 at 11:45 a.m..

- After lunch on Friday, July 30, we will be enjoying ice cream cones. Don’t miss this activity.

- Bingo returns to the Center on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, July 21: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; 1:00 ROOK, 1 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Dance with the ORTIZ BAND ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, July 23: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Monday, July 26: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27: Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodity Distribution, 10 a.m.; Senior Voice Committee, 11:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance with the Moonshiners (5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, July 21: Swedish meatballs with egg noodles, mixed vegetables and Oreo cookie.

Thursday, July 22: Teriyaki glazed pork loin, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with onions and peppers and fruit.

Friday, July 23: Beef stew, biscuit, cole slaw and fruit.

Monday, July 26: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and fruit.

Tuesday, July 27: Bacon cheddar cheeseburger on bun, Au Gratin potatoes, peas and ice cream.

Wednesday, July 28: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and fruit.

SENIOR CENTER OF FINNEY COUNTY: “When the sun is shining I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble is too difficult to overcome.” — Wilma Rudolph

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.