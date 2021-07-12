SENIOR SHOWCASE Something for everyone at the Senior Center

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Older Kansans Employment Program (OKEP) meets at the Senior Center. They come to assist individuals age 55 and older in finding jobs. If you are looking for a job, come in.

A weekly reminder that our library is always open. We have hundreds of books that you may borrow and we are happy to accept your donations of books that you have and are finished with. If you have any laying around, just sack them up and bring them in to the Center.

The Senior Center is available to rent for parties, birthdays, reunions, etc. If you have a special event coming up and are looking for a non-drinking, non-smoking facility, call Della at 272-3620

Get your COVID-19 vaccine to help end the public health emergency

Have you gotten your coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine yet? COVID-19 vaccinations are available to anyone age 12+ who lives or works in Kansas. The Mass Vaccination Clinic is now located at Finney County Health Department, 919 Zerr Rd. Appointments are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Call 620-272-3600. Walk-in hours are monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Protect yourself, get the vaccination!!!

ON THE HORIZON:

- Beginning in August, Patti will be offering a Beginners Strength Training class on Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m.

- Join us for Throwback Thursday on July 15.

- GUEST SPEAKER: On Wednesday, July 21, we welcome Amanda from Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging SWKAA to the Senior Center to talk with us about SWKAA mission and services and fraud prevention tips & ideas.

- GUEST SPEAKER: On Monday, July 26, Pat from Kearny County Bank will be at the Center at 11:30 a.m. to share tips with us on how to avoid identity theft.

- The Ortiz Band returns to the Senior Center on Wednesday, July 27 for the dance at 7:30 p.m.

- Commodity Distribution is on July 28 this month.

- HELP WANTED: A Bus Driver is needed for the Senior Bus, for two to four times a month to drive us on our day trips. Call Shari at 272-3620 for more information.

Also, Transit is looking for a part-time bus driver. Call Abby at 272-3626

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, July 14: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens (5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 15: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Throw Back Thursday, 11:45 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, July 16: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; Music by Al Miller, 11:30 a.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Legal Aide (appt required), 1 p.m.

Monday, July 19: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20: Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting, 1 p.m.; Dance with Ortiz Band (5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, July 14: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and pudding.

Thursday, July 15: Swiss cheeseburger with bacon and grilled onions on a bun, chips, Oreo cookie and vanilla ice cream.

Friday, July 16: Salmon patty, seasoned roasted baby red potatoes, creamed peas and fruit.

Monday, July 19: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots and fruit.

Tuesday, July 20: Baked ham, cheddar mashed potatoes, broccoli and ice cream.

Wednesday, July 21: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetables and Oreo cookie.

SENIOR CENTER OF FINNEY COUNTY: “Be the Reason Someone Smiles Today”

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.