CHURCH EVENTS

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message “Rivers of Living Water…”, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m;

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message on Psalm 86, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.; General Board meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Newsletter deadline, noon.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Bible Study - GLC, 8 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Worship at Trinity, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages/birthday celebrations, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Immanuel, Bible Study follows, 11 a.m.

Monday: Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Get-together Girls, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: PieceMakers, 10 a.m.; Vacation Bible School meeting, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Church Council, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Wedding Rehearsal, 4:30 p.m.; Movie Night at Immanuel, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Millershaski-Twenhafel Wedding, 3 p.m.; Worship - TLC, 5:30 p.m.; Private Confession and Absolution: Please wait in pew near the sacristy for the Pastor to invite you in; 6:45 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.