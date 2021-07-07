SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on June 30 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith finished in second place and Bob Baker took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Alva Burch won first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn took second and Maybelle Bowen finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was called to order by President Elly Murrell at 5:30 p.m. on June 6 at the Gleason Home.

The 4-H Pledge and Pledge Allegiance were led by President Elly Murrell. Roll call was, “Name your favorite snack,” and was taken by Secretary Lauren Gigot. Eleven members were present. There was neither new nor old business brought forward during the meeting.

Leader Karen Murrell provided dates and times for the upcoming 4-H events and activities. Grady and Grayson Gleason gave a demonstration on how to get your lambs ready on show day. For recreation, the club participated in various games in the host family’s backyard.

The next meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club will be held at 5:30 p.m. on July 11. The location is still undecided.

Grady Gleason, Reporter