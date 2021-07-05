SENIOR SHOWCASE Senior Center’s library open for patrons to use

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

HELP WANTED - A bus driver is needed for the Senior Bus, two to four times a month, to drive us on our day trips. Call Shari at 272-3620 for more information.

Also, Transit is looking for a part-time bus driver. Call Abby at 272-3626

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Older Kansans Employment Program (OKEP) meets at the Senior Center. They come to assist individuals, age 55 and older, in finding jobs. This service is provided by Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SWKAA) and the Kansas Department of Commerce. If you are looking for a job, come in.

A second weekly reminder that our library is always open. We have hundreds of books that you may borrow and we are happy to accept your donations of books that you have and are finished with. We are especially in need of Western paperbacks. If you have any laying around, just sack them up and bring them in to the Center.

The Senior Center is available to rent for parties, birthdays, reunions, etc. If you have a special event coming up and are looking for a non-drinking, non-smoking facility, call Della at 272-3620

COVID UPDATE – We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does require masks on buses for riders & staff and inside the Transit Center, too.

ON THE HORIZON:

- Beginning in August, Patti will be offering a Beginners Strength Training class on Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m.

- Beginning July 1, Finney County Transit is charging fees for rides again.

- Join us for Throwback Thursday on July 15.

- The Ortiz Band returns to the Senior Center on July 27 for the dance at 7:30 p.m.

- On July 30, we will be having Ice Cream Cones after lunch.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, July 7: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance with the Sound of Country (5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, July 9: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Monday, July 12: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Silver Brushes Painting, 12:45 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13: Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens (5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, July 7: Ham salad on bun with American cheese, Au Gratin potatoes, baked beans and fruit.

Thursday, July 8: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, peas and Oreo cookie.

Friday, July 9: Ham and beans, corn muffin, broccoli with cheese and fruit.

Monday, July 12: Goulash, cauliflower with cheese sauce, garlic breadstick, cherry tomatoes and fruit.

Tuesday, July 13: BBQ shredded pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, green beans and fruit.

Wednesday, July 14: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and pudding.

SENIOR CENTER OF FINNEY COUNTY: “Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less and smile a lot more” - UNKNOWN

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.