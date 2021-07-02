Zimmermans to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Garden City Telegram

Allen and Carol Ann Zimmerman, Sublette, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week.

Together with their families, Steven and Bradley Zimmerman, the couple would like to invite family, friends and the community to a come and go reception from 1-3 p.m. on July 10 at the United Methodist Church in Sublette. The family requests no gifts.

For those unable to attend the celebration, cards may be sent to Allen and Carol Ann Zimmerman, 15451 Road 27, Sublette, Ks. 67877.