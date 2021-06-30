SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Jean Wildeman won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle June 23 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Ruth Dunlap finished in second place and Robin McLinn took third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Albert Spor won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel took second and Alva Burch finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Albert Spor took first place in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith finished in second and Bob Baker took third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was called to order by President Elly Murrell at 5:30 p.m. on May 2 at the Finney County Fairgrounds 4-H building.

The 4-H Pledge and Pledge of Allegiance were led by President Elly Murrell. Roll call was, “Name a Healthy Habit,” which was taken by Leader Karen Murrell. There were 11 members present.

There was no unfinished business or new business brought forward at the meeting. Leader Karen Murrell announced upcoming events and deadlines. The club also sang "Happy Birthday" to all of the May birthdays.

The next meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 6. The location is still undecided.

Grady Gleason, Reporter