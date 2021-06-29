SENIOR SHOWCASE Help available for seniors looking for employment

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

We will be closed on Monday, July 5 to celebrate Independence Day. There will be no meals, activities or bus rides that day.

COVID UPDATE – We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does require masks on buses for riders & staff and inside the Transit Center, too.

HELP WANTED - Bus driver for the Senior Bus, two to four times a month to drive us on our day trips.. Call Shari at 272-3620 for more information.

Also, Transit is looking for a part-time bus driver. Call Abby at 272-3626

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Older Kansans Employment Program (OKEP) meets at the Senior Center. They come to assist individuals age 55 and older in finding jobs. This service is provided by Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SWKAA) and the Kansas Department of Commerce.

The July/August Finney County Committee on Aging Newsletter has been mailed. You may also stop by the Senior Center and pick-up a copy. It always has information on all of our programs and activities and also has a menu included.

A couple of our regular activities are taking a break this summer: Wood Carving and the Rise and Shine Breakfast are both on a break until September.

A reminder that our library is always open. We have hundreds of books that you may borrow and we are happy to accept your donations of books that you have and are finished with. We are especially I need of Western paperbacks. If you have any laying around, just sack them up and bring them in to the Center.

ON THE HORIZON:

- Beginning in August, Patti will be offering a Beginners Strength Training class on Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m.

- Silver Brushes painting will be on Monday, July 12 at 12:45 p.m. this month.

- July commodity distribution is Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

- Beginning July 1, Finney County Transit will begin charging fees for rides again.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, June 30: Strength Training. 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens (5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 1: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, July 2: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.;

Association meeting and covered dish supper (Entertainment by Last Resort), 6 p.m.

Monday, July 5: CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY

Tuesday, July 6: Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; 12:30pm Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance with Sound of Country (5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, June 30: Homemade vegetable soup, ham, bacon and cheddar cheese sandwich, celery sticks with peanut butter and orange sherbet.

Thursday, July 1: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and orange sherbet.

Friday, July 2: Tater tot casserole, carrots, garlic breadstick and fruit.

Monday, July 5: CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY

Tuesday, July 6: Meatloaf, baked potato, sour cream, broccoli and pudding.

Wednesday, July 7: Ham salad on bun with American cheese, Au Gratin potatoes, baked beans and fruit.

SENIOR CENTER OF FINNEY COUNTY: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, AMERICA!!!”

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.