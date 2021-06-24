CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Guest speaker sharing about ministry in the Middle East , 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with guest speaker, Psalm 37, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m;

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Von Hunn giving the message, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship Service with the message “What the Bible Says: We are Reconciled to Reconcile”. 2 Corinthians 5:14-6:2, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.

The worship service is available on a Live Feed on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women's Group Dinner at Casa Mariachi, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Church office closed; Men's Group luncheon at Timeout, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.