SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on June 16 at the Senior center of Finney County. Robin McLinn finished in second place and Don French took third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Albert Spork won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel took second while Bob Baker finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Albert Spor took first place in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch took second place and Sheryl Holiman finished in third place.

If interested in joining these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.