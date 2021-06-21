SENIOR SHOWCASE Monthly Rise & Shine breakfast on Tuesday

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

COVID UPDATE: We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does require masks on buses for riders and staff and inside the Transit Center, too.

HELP WANTED: Bus driver for Senior Bus. Two to four times per month to drive us on our day trips. Call Shari at 272-3620 for more information.

STAY HEALTHY: You can prevent many common injuries by taking some simple steps, so you can stay healthy and independent longer:

1. Talk with your doctor about fall prevention, and your health conditions.

2. Ask your doctor or pharmacist to review the medicines you take.

3. Stay active and improve your balance.

ON THE HORIZON:

- We are distributing commodities on Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. You must have a 2021 Commodities card and please make sure to call Della on Monday or Tuesday of that week to reserve your food. 272-3620

- Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 29 and Rise & Shine to join us for waffles at 8:30 a.m.

- We will be closed on Monday, July 5 to celebrate Independence Day. There will be no meals that day.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, June 23: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance with DJ LARRY ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 24: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; 9:30 Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 p.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Monday, June 28: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29: Rise & Shine Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens (5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, June 23: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and ice cream.

Thursday, June 24: Sloppy Joe on bun, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots and fresh orange.

Friday, June 25: Chicken spaghetti, broccoli, breadstick and Oreo cookies.

Monday, June 28: BBQ shredded pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and Grandma’s Cookie.

Tuesday, June 29: Chicken fajita with grilled peppers and onions, tortilla, salsa, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit.

Wednesday, June 30: Homemade vegetable soup, ham, bacon and cheddar cheese sandwich, celery sticks with peanut butter and orange sherbet.

SENIOR CENTER OF FINNEY COUNTY:

“ALWAYS believe that SOMETHING WONDERFUL is about to HAPPEN”

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.