MURPHY'S LAW Always wishing the weather was different

By Patrick Murphy

How about that weather.

If you can talk about the weather you can talk to anyone.

I had a discussion in a newsroom many years ago. Someone did not think weather was a story, while I maintained it was.

His point was not about major storms, but the normal weather — rain, snow and wind.

I think weather can always be a story, and judging from the conversations we all have, I think I’m right.

Last week every conversation about the weather, and probably every conversation in general, was about how hot it is.

I heard over and over again how hot it is, how this is more like July temperatures, and about reaching triple digits.

There is something about 100 degrees that seems so much hotter than 99.

Of course, if you are going to talk about the heat, that leads naturally into how dry it is.

“We need rain,” I heard. “The farmers need rain, my garden needs rain.”

Earlier in the spring it was wet and cold.

“I can’t believe how cool it is,” was the complaint. “When’s it going to warm up?”

It does not matter what weather we are going through we wish it was something else.

Soon enough — way too soon for me — we will be talking about how cold it is, complaining about snow and wind and ice, and wishing it was summer again.

I spent a few days in Custer State Park driving around the Black Hills of South Dakota, and the weather was different there.

Warm during the days — but not too warm — and cool in the evenings. It seemed like one of the few times the weather was perfect.

Even the night it rained, brought wind and a small amount of hail, but it didn’t spoil our trip.

When we headed out the next day, we were talking about the weather, and the threat of storms moving into the Hills with 100 mph winds, stretching into parts of Nebraska.

I honestly don’t know if that storm ever materialized. Once we left I was only thinking of the heat I was driving into.

It was hot last week, but I go from an air conditioned house, to an air conditioned car to air conditioned buildings. It’s hot for those who work outside or have to spend time outside during the hottest part of the day, I just have to make it to my car and back.

Everyone pays attention to the weather. I think it’s something that comes with age. When I was a kid I never worried about how hot or cold it was, I still wanted to be outside.

When it rained in the summer it ruined my day. I never thought the farmers or gardens or lawns needed the rain. I only cared I couldn’t go outside and play.

When you get older you don’t want to be out when it’s too cold or too hot, and you understand moisture is a good thing.

Plus, it gives us something to talk about.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.