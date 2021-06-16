SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

John Bunnel won high in two tables of Senior center Pinochle on June 9 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch took second place and Maybelle Bowen finished third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Maybelle Bowen won high one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel finished second and Albert Spor took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Don French took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch took second and Robin McLinn finished in third place.

If interested in joining these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

D.A.R.

The regular meeting of the William Wilson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at 7 p.m. on May 20 at the High Plains Public Radio, 210 N. Seventh St.

The meeting was called to order by the Regent, Dixie Drake, who welcomed members and guests. Scripture and prayer were provided by Marion Nolan. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Ellen Eichhorn, was recited in unison. The Americans Creed was recited by members and guests.

The President General’s message report was given by Drake. The National Defense report was given by Carley Hazelton. The National Committee report “Women’s Issues” was given by Nolan. The minutes from the April 15, 2021 by Ellen Eichhorn were approved as read.

The program titled “200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail” was given by Drake.

In unfinished business, volunteer hours were reported.

Kansas State conference, Library Month/Poetry Month and the Sunshine Gardens with Jennie Wilson Elementary School third graders was reported on by Drake.

Drake reporter on the William Wilson History for the KSDAR History Book for the 125th anniversary of Kansas D.A.R.

A date for the wreath laying at the Santa Fe Trail Markers will be set at a later time.

Hazelton moved, to delay installing officers elected in April, until 2022, to get us back in sync with NSDAR. Motion carried. She also reported on the Garden City High School JROTC Banquet and awarding the Outstanding JROTC Cadet certificate and medal to 1st Lt. Crystal Ramirez.

In new business, Hazelton made a motion to accept prospective members into William Wilson DAR Chapter, second by Nolan. Motion carried.

The Quilts of Valor will have a Flag Day Program on June 14, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Senior Center of Finney County.

There was a discussion of programs for 2021-22. Programs need to be submitted to Drake as soon as possible.

Iva May Sharp, #897103, was remembered in a Memorial Service.

A dedication ceremony will be held on Sept. 19, to honor William Wilson’s first Regent, Mamie Prather.

The next meeting will be on Sept. 16 at High Plains Public Radio, 210 N. Seventh St.

The program and National Committee report will be announced at a later date.

Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

Submitted by

Ellen Eichhorn