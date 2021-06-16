CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas have felt the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service on the lawn with the message “The Father Always Present”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m;

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

A Father’s Day BBQ and Car Show will immediately follow the morning worship service. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, watermelon, strawberry shortcake and Dad’s Root Beer will be provided. Bring a lawn chair and an appetite.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.