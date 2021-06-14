SENIOR SHOWCASE Commodities distribution on June 23

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

COVID UPDATE – We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does require masks on buses for riders & staff and inside the Transit Center, too.

TRANSIT – We still have free rides on all the buses only until June 30. No better time to try us out. Give us a call at 272-3626 and our friendly dispatchers will help you get where you need to go.

ON THE HORIZON:

Who doesn’t enjoy a cold, frothy root beer float? We are celebrating our Dads on June 18 at 12:15 p.m.. We will have Dad’s Root Beer floats for everyone.

Patti will have her Silver Brushes painting class on Monday, June 21 at 12:45 p.m. this month. Call us to save your place in this class.

Let’s all “Leap into Summer” with a party on June 22 at 12:30 p.m. You won’t want to miss the delicious watermelon.

We will be distributing commodities on Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. You must have a 2021 commodities card and please make sure to call Della on Monday or Tuesday of that week to reserve your food. 272-3620

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 29 and Rise & Shine to join us for waffles at 8:30 a.m.

We will be closed on Monday, July 5 to celebrate Independence Day. There will be no meals that day.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, June 16: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Dance with the ORTIZ BAND ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; Music by Al Miller; 11:30 a.m.; Dad’s Root Beer floats, 12:15 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Legal Aide (Appt Required), 1 p.m.

Monday, June 21: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Silver Brushes Painting, 12:45 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22: Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Leap Into Sumer party and watermelon feast, 12:30 p.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Dance with DJ Larry (5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, June 16: Swedish meatballs with egg noodles, mixed vegetables and Oreo cookie.

Thursday, June 17: Teriyaki glazed pork loin, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with onions and peppers and fruit.

Friday, June 18: Beef stew, biscuit, cole slaw and fruit.

Monday, June 21: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and fruit.

Tuesday, June 22: Bacon cheddar cheeseburger on bun, Au Gratin potatoes, peas and fruit.

Wednesday, June 23: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and ice cream.

SENIOR CENTER OF FINNEY COUNTY: “GOOD FRIENDS, GOOD FOOD, GOOD TIMES”

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.